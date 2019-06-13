Mission Creek Corrections Center holds graduation for women working for a second chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some incarcerated women in Mason County are celebrating some big accomplishments after holding a graduation ceremony at the Mission Creek Corrections Center.

The women have earned GED's and various certificates after completing academic coursework through Tacoma Community College.

Some students like Erin Hart say it's only the start to a better future.

"I'm super excited. This is a milestone in my life, and I can't wait to get out and continue my education and get my associates in business and hopefully accounting as well,” she said.

Hart who earned her business certificate, and she says when she finishes all of her coursework she wants to create a nonprofit.

Officials at Mission Creek say the graduation ceremony is designed to demonstrate the students' achievements and the work they're doing to change their lives for the better.