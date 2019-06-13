Lost Lacey pig reunited with family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. -- A lost pig has been reunited with her family after a tip from some concerned neighbors.

Pinky went on the lam from her home in Lacey after busting down a fence. Then, she went to the market, specifically the Pacific Avenue Safeway Market, before someone spotted her and called Animal Services.

They got Pinky all the way home to her worried family. As much as they love her, her family is moving and they're going to have to give her up.

They're looking for a family that will raise her as a pet, and not as a meal.

In the meantime, they reinforced her fence so she won't get out again.