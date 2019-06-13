“Eat Seattle” offers more than just a tasty meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - A group of chefs have come together to show parts of Pike Place Market on a special guided tour highlighting one of the cities most iconic places. Chef Liz Philpot, founder of Eat Seattle, aims to do more than just serve a tasty meal. She's built a business that teaches locals and tourists alike how the Great Northwest can support its economy and ecosystems all while enjoying real food.

A variety of experiences are offered from food tours, cooking classes and private dinners. Eat Seattle chefs promise to inspire and entertain during the culinary experience that's held right in the heart of the market.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Chicken Roulade Stuffed with Beecher’s Cheese Curds

4 Chicken Breasts- Boneless/Skinless

Salt & Pepper

Plastic Wrap

3 T Olive Oil

1 Onion- Brunoised (small cubes)

1 Red Bell Pepper- Brunoised (small cubes)

2 Cloves Garlic- minced

2 T parsley- minced

Salt & ½ tsp Smoked Paprika

1 C Beecher’s Cheese Curds

¼ C olive oil

Heat oven to 350

Chicken preparation

Trim off the tenderloin (long piece that folds under the breast) of the filet and discard (or use for another recipe). Butterfly the chicken breast open with a sharp knife starting on the thickest side. One hand will hold it in place and the other will do the long slice. Cut horizontally to open up the breast so that it butterflies open like a book (leaving the far edge in tact). Cover with plastic wrap and pound it with your fists or rolling pin so that the thickness evens out. Season chicken with salt and pepper and set aside. Repeat this with each chicken breast.

Heat a skillet to medium heat and add olive oil. Sauté onion and bell pepper until soft (about 5 minutes). Turn to stove to low and add garlic. Cook for 1 minute and turn off to cool. Stir in parsley and season.

Stuffing

Set out a piece of foil on workspace. Place the chicken filet on foil so that the longest part is vertical from you. Once cool to touch, add ¼ cup of vegetables to each filet and pat it evenly to form a thin vegetable layer. Add a line of cheese curds that will go horizontal in the center of each chicken breast. Take the bottom part of chicken and roll it like a carpet over the curds so that they sit in the center of the roll. Make sure it is tightly rolled up. Do not worry if some vegetables fall out. While holding the chicken together with one hand, drizzle 1 T of oil over it, then (while still holding) take the piece of foil and roll up the chicken tightly in the foil. Twist the ends to secure it tighly and set on a baking sheet. Continue this process with all of the breasts.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until cooked through. Let set for 5 minutes before unwrapping as they are very hot after steaming. Unwrap carefully and cut off each far end with a serrated knife. For presentation cut it in half diagonally and stand upright on the plate.

Suggested sides are rice and a sauce or jus.