Cooler temps and abundant sunshine after record-breaking heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We survived a record-breaking hot day Wednesday, and now we'll be rewarded with mild temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Here's a breakdown of the rest of the week:

THURSDAY: Look for highs to back off, landing near 80 with abundant sunshine. Overnights fall back to the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Still mostly sunny! We cool a bit more dropping highs into the low to mid 70s with lows near 54.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Lots of blue skies! Temps climb a few degrees into the upper 70s. Overnights near 57. Saturday looks to see more sun with increasing clouds for Father's Day 2019.

MONDAY: Our cloud cover thickens up a bit for mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. Highs near 75 with lows about 56.

TUESDAY: Slightly cooler, but still above normal. Look for partly sunny conditions with highs finally near normal at 70. Lows mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Enjoy the spring sun with summer warmth!