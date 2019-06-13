× Construction, UW graduation could cause major traffic delays this weekend

SEATTLE – If you’re traveling in or around Seattle this weekend, you’ll need to plan your routes carefully and prepare for major delays.

WSDOT is warning that road maintenance and graduation events will bring big traffic headaches to the metro area.

Mercer Street maintenance



Seattle Department of Transportation crews will repair roadway panels on westbound Mercer Street at Fairview Avenue North this weekend, affecting access from Interstate 5.

The southbound I-5 mainline and express lane off-ramps to Mercer Street will close from 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 17.

Travelers using the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street will take a mandatory left to Fairview Avenue North, where a uniformed police officer will direct them to Denny Way and then to Westlake Avenue North.

First Avenue South Bridge lane reductions

Travelers headed through Georgetown Saturday, June 15, should prepare for delays across the State Route 99 First Avenue South Bridge as Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews repair portions of the grid deck.

Northbound SR 99 will be reduced to a single lane over the First Avenue South Bridge from 6 to 11 a.m.

SR 99 Aurora bridge lane reduction



People who regularly use the SR 99 Aurora bridge near Fremont should plan for delays while four lanes of the structure are closed for repaving this weekend.

Both directions of the SR 99 Aurora bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 17.

Weekend events



The University of Washington graduation ceremony will bring additional traffic to the Seattle area. The commencement begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Husky Stadium.

Travelers should expect delays before and after the event. Before heading out the door, travelers can use the following tools to help plan their trip and avoid congestion: