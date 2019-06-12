ZGirls connects girls with female athletes to instill confidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- ZGirls is a mentorship program founded by Olympic and NCAA athletes, and they've helped over 2,500 girls across the country build the confidence they need to live without limitations.

The nonprofit’s cofounder Jilyne Higgins is a former athlete and explains it’s important to instill confidence and leadership skills in young girls to prepare them for the future.

Higgins says what’s special about this program is that you have ambassadors for the program that are professional athletes like Sue Bird, Lindsey Von and several Reign FC players.

You can find out more information at: https://zgirls.org/