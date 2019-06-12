× Wicked deal: $25 tickets – if you’re willing to wait around

Wicked flies into Seattle’s Paramount Theater this week, and as fans know: ticket prices for the $13 million dollar musical can sometimes defy gravity.

“This is one of the bigger tours on the road.” says company manager Steve Quinn. “[The] Lion King is obviously very big; Hamilton is very big; [The] Phantom [of the Opera] is big, and we’re big…we’re missing nothing you would see in New York. We’ve got flying monkeys, and flying witches, and brooms, and everything you expect with Wicked.”

This is the fifth time Wicked has returned to Seattle, and fans with time to spare could get a break on those popular tickets.

Starting two and a half hours before each performance, the Paramount Theater box office will begin a lottery. You’ll need to bring your ID and $25 in cash. Fill out a lottery entry form, and wait to see if your name is called.

If you win, you’ll be eligible to buy two orchestra-seat tickets at the reduced price. Otherwise, tickets start at $39 each. You can find the full performance schedule here.