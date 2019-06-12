Sole woman at Washington facility for sex offenders released

(Photo: Washington Dept. of Social and Health Services)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The only woman at a Washington state treatment facility for sexually violent predators has been released.

The News Tribune reports 61-year-old Laura Faye McCollum entered the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island in 1997 after serving more than five years in prison for first-degree child rape.

A state Department of Social and Health Services spokesperson says McCollum moved into a Lakewood residence Tuesday.

A judge signed off on the conditional release in April after a psychologist reported that McCollum had progressed in her treatment and no longer met the criteria for civil commitment.

She was required to register as a sex offender and ordered to participate in sex offender treatment.

McCollum was the first woman committed to the facility. A second woman was later committed and released.

