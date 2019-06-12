Portland man’s murder remains unsolved two years later; family, friends raise $20K reward

Posted 11:57 AM, June 12, 2019, by

Family and friends of a 36-year-old man who was killed in 2017 have raised $20,000 to offer as a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Family and friends of a 36-year-old man who was killed in 2017 have raised $20,000 to offer as a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Brian Spaulding was found dead at a home in the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue on June 12, 2017.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Spaulding was the victim of a shooting and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said there is still no suspect information in the case and no known reason why Spaulding was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Family and friends of Spaulding held a benefit last year to raise money for a larger cash reward. The family had a goal to raise $20,000 and that goal was met.

To be eligible for the privately raised reward, a person with information needs to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov. The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Spaulding’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.