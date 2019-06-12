× Portland man’s murder remains unsolved two years later; family, friends raise $20K reward

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Family and friends of a 36-year-old man who was killed in 2017 have raised $20,000 to offer as a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Brian Spaulding was found dead at a home in the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue on June 12, 2017.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Spaulding was the victim of a shooting and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said there is still no suspect information in the case and no known reason why Spaulding was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Family and friends of Spaulding held a benefit last year to raise money for a larger cash reward. The family had a goal to raise $20,000 and that goal was met.

To be eligible for the privately raised reward, a person with information needs to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov. The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Spaulding’s death.