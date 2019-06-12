× Part of 4th Avenue closed after road buckles, SDOT says

SEATTLE — Authorities say a portion of 4th Avenue S is closed Wednesday after the road buckled from heat.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says northbound 4th Avenue is completely closed at S. Industrial Way.

The left southbound lane is also closed.

Officials are asking people to use an alternate route.

Western Washington saw record high temperatures Wednesday, with some areas going into the 90s.

This is a developing story and will be updated

