× NASA wants your song requests for the ultimate ‘road trip’ playlist

NASA is building the ultimate “road trip” playlist and it needs your help!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission and the first moon landing, NASA is putting together some tunes to send to its astronauts. A trip to the moon takes about three days, so they’ll need a lot of songs.

You can suggest a song on Twitter using the hashtag #NASAMoonTunes or submit your song request on this form.

You have until June 28 to send in your favorite song. Liftoff of the playlist will be July 13 and 14. It will air during a live show on NASA’s Third Rock Radio. That’s just a few days before the Apollo 11 launch anniversary.