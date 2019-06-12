× Kevin Durant confirms he ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 5 of NBA finals

(CNN) — Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant says he ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant made the announcement via his verified Instagram account.

Durant, who has won consecutive NBA Finals MVP awards the previous two seasons, had just returned to the lineup Monday night after missing a month of action due to a calf injury.

The Warriors face the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 without Durant on Thursday night in Oakland, California.

His Instagram message was:

“What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY

“My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.

“Like I said Monday, I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three-peat.

“It’s just the way things go in this game and I’m proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W.

“It’s going to be a journey but I’m built for this. I’m a hooper

“I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.”