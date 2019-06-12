Hot and humid Wednesday expected to break records as temps reach 90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's going to be a hot one!

Wednesday will be hot with highs near 90 for all. There were a few records Tuesday (Forks reached 90 degrees), but more will fall Wednesday. Wednesday will humid, too, and that will make it uncomfortable. There may be a few mountain thunderstorms as well.

Thursday will be more reasonable as the coast cools off and the inland areas drop from 90 to 80.

Friday looks like a full marine push and that puts the metro down to about 71 degrees.

The weekend looks great with highs near 76 both days. Sunday night will be a “full strawberry moon," and next week will be sunny for the last week of spring 2019. Enjoy!