Former Tukwila detective charged with having child porn

Posted 6:05 AM, June 12, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) — Court records say a retired major-crimes detective for the Tukwila Police Department has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The Seattle Times reports 61-year-old Gary Koutouvidis was charged with four counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The charges came after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified authorities that a computer traced to an address in DuPont had downloaded a file Feb. 19 containing images of a child engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Detectives traced the computer to a home owned by Koutouvidis.

A probable cause document says the computer contained over 35,000 images and that most were sexually explicit in nature.

Koutouvidis was booked on $100,000 bail but released pending charges. He has been summoned to appear in Pierce County Superior Court Friday.

A message left for his defense attorney wasn’t returned.

