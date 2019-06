Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Authorities say a 34-year-old man died Wednesday after a crash in Puyallup.

It was reported just after 8 p.m. on 7th Street SE near Bradley Lake Park.

Puyallup Police say the man's vehicle hit a light pole and turned over. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Officials said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.