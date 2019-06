OLYMPIA, Wash. — Authorities say part of northbound I-5 is blocked Wednesday after a rollover crash involving a FedEx truck.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste said that the right two lanes were blocked at US-101.

No injuries have been reported, but officials said debris from the crash was scattered across the lanes.

Trooper Batiste said on Twitter to expect delays in the area while crews clear the crash scene.