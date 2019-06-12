× Clipper Vacations Facebook Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

SPONSOR : Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109 (“Sponsor”).

Sweepstakes Period: The Clipper Vacations Facebook Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins on June 13, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. PT and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 19, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Eligibility: This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KCPQ/KZJO broadcast viewing area in the State of Washington who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KCPQ/KZJO. Employees of KCPQ/KZJO, Clipper Vacations, and any of their parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, and networks, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KCPQ/KZJO, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all entrants. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, participants must go to the Q13 FOX Facebook page (facebook.com/Q13FOX), click on the Clipper Vacations Sweepstakes link and provide all other information requested, including without limitation, telephone number, and valid email address If entrant doesn’t already have a Facebook account, visit www.facebook.com for directions on how to create one. It is free to create an account. Entrant also must, on or before the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period, have a mobile device that supports the Facebook application. Entries are limited to one entry per person/Facebook account per Entry . Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries will be disqualified from the same person or Facebook account in an Entry Period will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. If there is a dispute as to who submitted any entry, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an account by Facebook. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder with state-issued identification.

Winner Selection: After the close of the Entry Period, one winner will be chosen at random from all eligible entries. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries for each drawing. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account, telephone number, and email address, and Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner via one of those means. If potential winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if potential winner is determined to be ineligible, if potential winner is not in compliance with the Official Rules, or if potential fails to sign and return required documents or provide require identification by the deadlines set by Sponsor, KCPQ/KZJO reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining eligible entries (time permitting) for that Entry Period. If KCPQ/KZJO cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by Sponsor of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of Q13 FOX/JOEtv, located at 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 during Station hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, excluding holidays) within thirty (30) days of winning. Certificate for tickets expires on 6/30/2020. Winners will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity.

Prizes: Two (2) round trip tickets to Victoria, B.C. on the Victoria Clipper. ARV: $420.00. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, traded, resold, offered for resale, or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, refreshments and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will KCPQ/KZJO award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Limit one prize per household during the entire Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor is not responsible if any game/event is cancelled, postponed or delayed and no refund or compensation will be made in event of cancellation or delay of any game.

General Conditions:

1. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow Sponsor to use, announce and display their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on their Facebook account, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose related to the Sweepstakes, without additional compensation.

2. KCPQ/KZJO is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, Facebook, their parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, officers, directors, shareholders, and agents from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes and the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KCPQ/KZJO to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KCPQ/KZJO in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent KCPQ/KZJO’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

3. KCPQ/KZJO reserves the right to delay Sweepstakes announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Sweepstakes events, and/or modify Sweepstakes deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KCPQ/KZJO’s website at http://www.q13fox.com/contests. If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause, that corrupts, interrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion thereof. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select the winner for the Entry Period in progress by random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received for that Entry Period prior to termination, or as otherwise deemed fair by Sponsor, and Sponsor will not award prizes for subsequent Entry Periods. Sponsor will announce any such termination on the Sponsor’s Facebook page.

4. KCPQ/KZJO is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Facebook service. In addition, Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Sweepstakes or any advertising materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by the Sponsor, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

5. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the marketing or other materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

6. As a condition of participation, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in King County, Washington, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply. These Official Rules will be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

Official Rules and Winners List: For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX, ATTN: Clipper Vacations Facebook Sweepstakes, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, by July 19, 2019. Official Rules are available at http://www.q13fox.com/contests.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.