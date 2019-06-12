Benefit auction planned for Oso landslide memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Families of the Oso Landslide victims are working to create a permanent memorial in honor of the 43 people who died.

Q13's Matt Lorch sat down Dayn Brunner and Jessica Pszonka, two people who both lost family members in the slide, to talk about the importance of a permanent memorial and why they think everyone should get involved.

"This memorial is going to tell their stories," Brunner said. "We as family members feel it's important that the legacies of our loved ones live on forever, and that folks that come by and through that area know and understand that their lives were full of meaning."

A benefit auction for the memorial is planned later this month in Seattle. It will be held at 5 p.m. June 22 at the Seattle Marriott Waterfront.

Click here and watch the video above for more information.