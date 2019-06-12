Q13 FOX is your home for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup! See below for the schedule and results.
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule and results
-
US women’s soccer team members sue US Soccer for gender discrimination
-
Q13 FOX/JOEtv set to broadcast 16 Seattle Storm games in 2019
-
NFL releases Seahawks 2019 regular season schedule
-
Seahawks announce 2019 preseason schedule – all games on Q13 FOX
-
Commentary: Windermere Cup another reminder of consistent UW rowing dominance
-
-
Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0
-
US Soccer stars ‘confident’ of winning gender discrimination lawsuit
-
Coach of top-ranked UW women’s rowing team in-studio following Windermere Cup win
-
‘Epic’ new Key Arena set to open Summer 2021 after cost overruns and slight delay
-
Public Health: Man infected with measles visited Seattle area
-
-
Turn up office thermostats to improve women’s productivity, study suggests
-
Tacoma invests $1.6 million into Rescue Mission to build new women`s facility
-
Q13 News raises money for charity in 2019 Windermere Cup Media Challenge