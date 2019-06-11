Woman’s body found hidden under freezer; warrant issued for husband who left country

Arezu Kashify

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a felony warrant arrest for a man whose wife was found dead in their apartment last week.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the warrant charges Wahid Kashify with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Arezu Kashify.

She was reported missing May 30.

Authorities last week found human remains hidden under the false bottom of a freezer in their apartment. The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed Monday they were that of Arezu Kashify.

The mother of two was reportedly in a dispute with her husband when she disappeared.

The sheriff’s office says Wahid Kashify bought a one-way airline ticket and left the United States May 28.

Detectives are working with federal law enforcement to locate him.

The couple came to Spokane in 2015 from Afghanistan.

