Viaduct demolition hits the halfway mark, officials say

SEATTLE -- It's been months since the Alaskan Way Viaduct closed and demolition began along Seattle's waterfront. Officials say they're about halfway through the process, and many businesses in the area are looking forward to that work being completed.

Some businesses in the area say the construction is hurting them during their busiest time.

"We should be as busy as can be and we're not as busy as can be," said Bob Donegan, president of Ivar's Seafood.

Donegan says the summer months are when his business makes the most money, and that construction around the Viaduct is keeping locals away.

"Customers are not coming, and counts are down significantly."

WSDOT officials say crews are working as quickly and safely as possible, and they are trying to make sure businesses and people living in the area are disturbed as little as possible. They say the project should be finished by late summer.