One dead after car crashes into tree near Tulalip Casino

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – One man is dead and another is facing a vehicular homicide charge after a single-vehicle crash that happened overnight near the Tulalip Casino.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a vehicle was going north on 27th Avenue NE and crossed 116th Street NE before crashing into a wooded area.

The passenger, a man, died at the scene. The driver, a 19-year-old Mount Vernon man, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and later arrested for vehicular homicide. He has since been booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Detectives said they believe speed and alcohol may be contributing factors.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified the man who died in the crash.