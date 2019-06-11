Enchant Christmas light mazes returning to Seattle with all-new scenery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Is it ever too early to think about Christmas? Not for Enchant Christmas, which will be returning to Seattle this winter with a whole new dazzling experience.

The new scenery, dubbed “Mischievous,” is headed to T-Mobile Park in November with five new light mazes to enjoy and a larger ice-skating trail.

It’s scheduled to run November 22 to December 29.

Last year, the group transformed 90,000 square feet of the stadium into a winter wonderland enjoyed by thousands of visitors.

“Since the close of last year’s event, our team has been hard at work on ‘Mischievous,’ an entirely new Enchant experience sprung from our team’s collective inspirations and the hugely thoughtful feedback received from 2018 event guests,” said Kevin Johnston, founder of Enchant Christmas.

Enchant Christmas says they’ve also partnered with Seattle’s Urban Craft Uprising to make artisan goods available for shopping.

See Enchant Christmas’ website for ticket information.