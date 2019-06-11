Central Pierce Fire & Rescue gets national spotlight in new TV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Wash. -- A new show that premieres this week on Q13 Fox features first responders in action, and a local fire agency will be featured on the show's debut.

"First Responders Live" is unscripted, according to Fox, giving viewers an "unprecedented" up close and personal look at first responders as they make emergency calls across the country.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue will be featured on the first show, which airs at 9 p.m on Wednesday, June 12.

"First of all, the crew is very professional," Central Pierce Fire Battalion Chief Duane Inglin says. "They’re here with us for a couple months. They get in the rigs. They respond on the calls. They’re taking the nation for a ride along ... Most of the time our men and women don’t realize they’re there."

Inglin says it's a good way to show the community the kind of challenges that firefighters and other first responders face on a daily basis.

"We show up to work … and love what we do … it gives people an idea of what we do day in and day out," Inglin says.