Bus driver who got passengers to safety during shooting spree returns to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Nearly three months after surviving a shooting while on his route, King County Metro Bus Driver Eric Stark is behind the wheel again.

Stark completed his first trips since returning to work at the Northgate Transit Center on Tuesday.

The crime spree happened back in March in Lake City. Stark was able to get his passengers to safety despite being shot.

He spent the last few months recovering and also received several commendations for his bravery. He says he's happy to be back on the job.

"I feel pretty good, I remember how to drive a bus," Stark said. "What happened on March 27 was totally random and not related to driving a bus or route 75. So I'm not apprehensive about driving [the route]. In fact, I'm looking forward to it."