Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Portland

PORTLAND -- An Alaska Airlines flight en route from San Francisco to Seattle diverted to Portland late Monday night.
There was a strong smell detected on board during the flight, but there was no indication that were was a fire on board, according to a statement from Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines Flight 1323, an Airbus 319 aircraft, landed safely and no one was injured.
The plane is being inspected by technicians to find a cause of the smell.
A spokesperson with Alaska Airlines said passengers are being rebooked on flights to Seattle.