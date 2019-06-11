Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Portland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND -- An Alaska Airlines flight en route from San Francisco to Seattle diverted to Portland late Monday night.

There was a strong smell detected on board during the flight, but there was no indication that were was a fire on board, according to a statement from Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1323, an Airbus 319 aircraft, landed safely and no one was injured.

The plane is being inspected by technicians to find a cause of the smell.

A spokesperson with Alaska Airlines said passengers are being rebooked on flights to Seattle.