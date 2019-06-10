Woman hurt, 3 cats killed in Lynnwood house fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A woman was sent to the hospital and three of four cats died in a fire Monday morning at a home in Lynnwood.

According to South County Fire, crews were called to the home on 60th Ave. West around 7:00 a.m. Firefighters could see a column of smoke from several blocks away.

The 66-year-old woman was outside of the home when crews arrived. She was taken to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters treated a cat that survived with oxygen and took the animal to an emergency veterinary clinic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews said it did not appear to be suspicious.

It took about 25 firefighters less than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance for the woman.