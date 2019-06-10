The list of 180 companies that say restricting abortion is bad for business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Top executives from more than 180 companies have a message for lawmakers: Restricting abortion is "bad for business."

A letter endorsed by the business leaders appeared as a full-page ad in Monday's New York Times, declaring "it's time for companies to stand up for reproductive health care."

They argue that limiting access to comprehensive care, "including abortion," threatens "the health, independence, and economic stability of our employees and customers." The letter says strict abortion laws are "against our values" and impede corporate efforts to build diverse workforces.

Among the list of the ad's endorsers are chief executives from Yelp, Slack, Tinder, H&M, and food delivery app Postmates. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, was also on the list, though he signed on behalf of the other company he runs, digital payment firm Square. The group included fashion designer Eileen Fisher.

Businesses have shown a growing willingness to take stands on issues like LGBTQ rights, immigration and gun control — but they've remained mostly silent on abortion policy through years of debate.

That changed for some companies this year after Alabama lawmakers approved a near-total ban on abortion, and as "heartbeat" laws, which prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected or as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, gained new traction in several states. They include Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and Louisiana.

Three of the world's biggest entertainment companies — Netflix, Disney and WarnerMedia — said last month that they may stop producing movies and TV shows in Georgia if the state's "heartbeat" law takes effect. (WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, is the parent company of CNN.)

The executives behind the letter were brought together by a coalition that includes the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the advocacy group NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Ilyse Hogue, NARAL's president, said in a statement that the organization applauds the executives for "taking a stand on behalf of their employees, customers, and communities."

"We encourage the entire business community to join us in protecting access to reproductive health care in the critical months and years to come," she added.

The coalition is calling the campaign "Don't Ban Equality" and it launched a website Monday that invites other executives to sign on.

Vikrum Aiyer, vice president of public policy at Postmates, said in an interview with CNN Business that his company decided to speak out "principally because of values" and because restricting women's access to abortion hampers their ability to "make economic choices."

"The lack of simple access to care and treatment, and having to leave state lines in order to seek that treatment, means not only is their well-being at risk, but their economic and financial circumstances are at risk," Aiyer said.

"We already have pretty anemic parental leave laws in this country to begin with, and a pay gap on top of that," he said, calling abortion restrictions "another chipping away of gender equity."

Aiyer said Postmates is bracing for pushback from consumers who disagree with the company's stance — but, he added, "it matters more to us that women are stood up for."

"It's not a Democratic value or a Republican value; it's the value of personal sovereignty," Aiyer added. "Democracy is messy, but our taking of a position is more about sparking a conversation than imposing a position on our employees or customers."

Here is the full list of companies and people who signed the letter:

Bloomberg LP

Peter T. Grauer

MAC Cosmetics

Philippe Pinatel

DVF

Diane von Furstenberg

H&M

Ezinne Kwubiri

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Mark and Karen Wolverton

Yelp

Jeremy Stoppelman

Square, Inc

Jack Dorsey

Portland General Electric

Maria Pope

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Eric S. Yuan

Zendesk

Mikkel Svane

The Standard

Amar Lalvani

Warby Parker

Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa

Okta

Todd McKinnon

Slack Technologie

Stewart Butterfield

Postmates

Bastian Lehmann

Eileen Fisher

Eileen Fisher

Dermalogica Professional Skincare

Aurelian Lis

The Body Shop US

Andrea Blieden

Quintessentially

Annastasia Seebohm

Ben & Jerry's Homemade

Matthew McCarthy

Teads

Bertrand Quesada

IDEO

Tim Brown

BlueJeans Network

Quentin Gallivan

Atlantic Records & Warner Music Group

Julie Greenwald

Endeavor

Patrick Whitesell and Ariel Emanuel

Amalgamated Bank

Keith Mestrich

M.M. LaFleur

Sarah LaFleur

rag & bone

Marcus Wainwright

Away

Steph Korey & Jen Rubio

Beneficial State Bank

Kat Taylor

Birchbox

Katie Beauchamp

Glossier

Emily Weiss

The Wing

Audrey Gelman & Lauren Kassan

Kenneth Cole Productions

Kenneth Cole

Everlane

Michael Preysman

Seventh Generation

Joey Bergstein

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff

Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst

Unity Technologies

John Riccitiello

&pizza

Michael Lastoria

Refinery29

Philippe von Borries

POPSUGAR

Lisa Sugar, Brian Sugar

Hello Alfred

Marcela Sapone

Tinder

Elie Seidman

The Cut

Stella Bugbee

CREDO Mobile

Ray Morris

Outdoor Voices

Ty Haney

ChowNow

Christopher Webb

Hint, inc.

Kara Goldin

R2C Group

Michelle Cardinal

Catbird

Rony Elka Vardi

The Muse

Kathryn Minshew & Alex Cavoulacos

BaubleBar

Amy Jain & Daniella Yacobovsky

hims & hers

Andrew Dudum

Blavity

Morgan DeBaun

Cinq à Sept and LIKELY

Jane Siskin

The Riveter

Amy Nelson

THINX

Maria Molland

Trillium Asset Management

Matthew Patsky

WILDFANG

Emma Mcilroy

Richer Poorer

Iva Pawling

Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman

OUAI

Jen Atkin

TomboyX

Fran Dunaway

Heartbeat

Kate Edwards

Sustain

Meika Hollender

Dame Products

Alexandra Fine

ADAY

Nina Faulhaber & Meg He

Designer Revival

Tiffany Keriakos

Cora

Molly Hayward

Visit.Org Inc.

Michal Alter

Fur

Laura Schubert

LaRue PR LLC

Jessy Klein Fofana

Lesbians Who Tech

Leanne Pittsford

Nia Impact Capital

Kristin Hull

We Dream in Color

Jade Gedeon

The Cru

Tiffany Dufu

Harrington Investments, Inc.

John Harrington

Dazey LA

Dani Nagel

Gotham Gal

Joanne Wilson

Union Station

Corie Hardee

New York Media

Pam Wasserstein

Le Tote

Rakesh Tondon

Aspiration

Andrei Cherny

Sunshine Sachs

Shawn Sachs

BerlinRosen

Jonathan Rosen & Valerie Berlin

Swift

Liz Valentine

Verified Strategy

Tammy Gordon

Bolt Threads

Dan Widmaier

Lex Machina

Josh Becker

Food52

Amanda Hesser

PR Consulting

Pierre Rougier

Overtime

Dan Porter

Godfrey Dadich Partners

Patrick Godfrey & Scott Dadich

Naadam

Matthew Scanlan

Clare V.

Clare Vivier

Parachute

Ariel Kaye

Houseparty

Sima Sistani

Threads 4 Thought

Eric Fleet

The Lede Company

Meredith O'Sullivan, Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, Christine Su

HATCH

Ariane Goldman

Clark

Meghan O'Connor

NOAH

Brendon Babenzien

Becca PR

Becca Parrish

Homeboy Electronics Recycling

Kabira Stokes

Full Circle Brands

Tal Chitayat

DRG Search

Dara Z. Klarfeld

CleaverCo

Mary R. Cleaver

Lingua Franca

Rachelle Hruska

Shoppable.com

Heather Marie Udo

La LOOP

Elizabeth Faraut

Bhakti, Inc.

Sarah W. Bird

Inspiring Capital

Nell Derick Debevoise

HigherRing White-Glove Customer Service

Michelle Hirons

Global Gaming Initiative + JukkoElizabeth Sarquis

Tia

Carolyn Witte

Lora DiCarlo

Lora Haddock

Bantam Tools

Bre Pettis

Timehop

Matthew Raoul

Soma Massage Therapy

Amber Briggle

MilkRun, Inc.

Julia Niiro

Milk Crate

Morgan Berman

The Jane Club

Dorian Howard + Zoe Regan

WaitWhat

June Cohen and Deron Triff

STATE Bags

Jessica Davidoff

Picture Motion

Christie Marchese

Plum Alley Investments

Deborah Jackson

Grey Horse Communications

Kate Gardiner

Dipsea

Gina Gutierrez

Loop & Tie

Sara Rodell

VenueBook

Kelsey Recht

PRIMA

Christopher Gavigan

Hugo

Alberto Escarlate

Agents of Change Partners

Tracey Wood

Paladin

Felicity Conrad

atlasGO

Thomas Querton

Livary Clothing

Alysia Reiner

Yulu PR

Melissa Orozco

Indigo

Ena Zheng

iFundWomen

Karen Cahn

The Helm

Lindsey Taylor Wood

ROAM

Christopher Jerard

ClearHealthCosts

Jeanne Pinder

Lately

Kate Bradley Chernis

LimeRed

Emily Lonigro

MakeLoveNotPorn

Cindy Gallop

Rebellious PR & Consulting

Evie Smith

BeautifulNow

Shira White

VOZ

Jasmine Etoile Aarons

Sustainable Pacific

Jennifer Chirico

Balloonr

Amanda Greenberg

SVILU

Marina Polo & Britt Cosgrove

Sophie Theallet

Steve Francoeur

FoodtoEat

Deepti Sharma

McPherson Strategies

Susan McPherson

Vista Global Coaching & Consulting

Mary Stelletello

WhyWhisper Collective

Alexandra Ostrow

Iconery

Ivka Adam

Aunt Flow

Claire Coder

LOROD

Lauren Rodriguez

Andrena

Neil Chatterjee

RAD

Carineh Martin

Change Catalyst

Melinda Briana Epler

Fathom

Pavia Rosati

Heather Taylor Home

Heather Taylor

Adam Selman Sport

Adam Selman

Superfit Hero

Micki Krimmel

Repairogen Corporation

Frank Borchetta

Gyrate Media

Margit Detweiler

Lorals

Melanie Cristol

Mangrove Web Development

Maiya Holliday

Green Retirement, Inc.

Rose Penelope L. Yee

Seed Systems

Sara Schley

Female Founders Fund

Anu Duggal

Ends+Stems

Alison Mountford

Beefcake Swimwear

Mel Brittner Wells

RockPaperRobot

Jessica Banks

Colibri Digital Marketing

Anna Colibri

NEEV

Ruksana Azhu Valappil

Narrative Food

Jennifer Field Piette

RoundPeg Benefit LLC

Polina Pinchevsky

Certifiably

Anne Chambers

Arrow Event Management

Emily R. Olson

Shifting Patterns Consulting

Kimberley Jutze

Nathalie Molina Niño, LLC

Nathalie Molina Niño

Unbound

Polly Rodriguez and Sarah Jayne Kinney