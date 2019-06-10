Record heat expected Wednesday, 90s expected in some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There are warm days ahead, with record heat expected for Wednesday.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 82. Wednesday will be hot with some hazy clouds and highs near 90.

Wednesday afternoon could see some Mountain thunderstorms, so the Q13 Weather Team will keep an eye on those.

Remember, as the temperatures rise, the playground equipment can get pretty hot, especially the metal parts. Same goes for your car.

Outside the metro area, the Department of Natural Resources is also on alert. They’ve already responded to nearly 480 fire calls. And with 71 percent of the state experiencing drought effects, they’re hoping outdoor revelers will be safe in the safe.

Thursday will be nice with highs near 80. The big story will be that our nights stay warm and we will set some records for overnight warmth Wednesday and Thursday.

Those offshore winds will really warm us up Wednesday. 90s in the forecast. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/TYBF85Ops2 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) June 10, 2019

Friday has a typical Summer Marine Push so highs that day will be around 70 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice with highs in the mid-70s. Summer starts on June 21, but it will feel like Summer the next few days!