Man arrested after brandishing shotgun at West Seattle business manager

SEATTLE — A man was arrested late Friday after police say he pulled out a shotgun when a West Seattle business manager confronted him.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the Alaska Junction area. They say the manager saw the 48-year-old man walking outside his business, rambling to himself.

Police say the suspect told the manager he had a sandwich in his bag and pulled out a loaded sawed-off shotgun instead.

The manager told the suspect to leave and called 911.

Officers arrested him a block away and booked him into the King County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon.