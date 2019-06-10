Larry Stone, co-author of new Edgar Martinez autobiography, in-studio on ‘Q It Up Sports’

Seattle Times sports columnist, Larry Stone, has co-authored a new autobiography on Edgar Martinez with the Mariners legend himself. It's called "Edgar: An Autobiography," and is already available online and a few local bookstores. Stone and Martinez will take part in a book signing at the Barnes and Noble in Bellevue on Wednesday night at 7pm.

Stone joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss the book launch and what he learned during the process of writing 'Gar's story.

Interview above.

