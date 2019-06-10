‘Just like summer’: Highs could reach 90 degrees by midweek

SEATTLE -- It’ll feel just like summer this week: No rain in the forecast and a few hot days.

Monday will be nice with a high near 76. Tuesday will be warm with highs near 82.

Wednesday will be hot with a high near 90 degrees. We will set records Wednesday for heat.

Thursday will be nice with a high near 79 degrees with a few morning clouds.

Friday looks like a marine push and that will knock the high down to near 70 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday look nice with highs near 78 degrees.

Right now there is no rain in the forecast for at least the next 10 days! Time to practice water and fire safety. Drink lots of water and apply sunscreen but also enjoy some really nice days.

