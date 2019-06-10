From Neah Bay to Australia: Man’s 11-month solo rowing journey sets record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former Air Force pilot is in Australia after rowing across the Pacific Ocean for the past 11 months.

Jacob Adoram Hendrickson started his journey from Neah Bay in Clallam County.

Hendrickson has set a record for completing the first solo, nonstop unsupported ocean row from North America to Australia.

He shared some of his favorite moments in a Skype interview with Q13.

"The sunsets are absolutely amazing out there ... and just the serenity of being out in the middle of the ocean, it's one of the most amazing things ever," he says.

Hendrickson says he rowed about 12 hours each day. He decided to take this journey because he was looking for new challenges in life and wanted to learn more about himself and the natural world.