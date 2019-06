RENTON, Wash. — A woman was killed Monday after a shooting that the Renton Police Department says was spurred by domestic violence.

Officers responded to a shooting near 4th Street and Edmonds Ave NE just before 5 p.m. and found the victim, and they immediately arrested the suspect.

At 1651 today Renton Officers responded to 2307 NE 4th St. for a shooting. The female victim was found deceased and the suspect is in custody. This is a domestic violence case and the investigation is early. More information will be released when available./cm pic.twitter.com/XvzCTPPgEQ — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 11, 2019

The identities of the victim or suspect have not been released.

Investigators are in the area trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.