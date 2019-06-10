× Advice from PEMCO Insurance: What to pack and not pack in a move

SEATTLE — Moving to a new home or city is stressful.

There’s a lot to figure out when you are trying to choose what to bring and not bring. Q13 talked to the experts at PEMCO Insurance about what’s worth packing.

“When you have these irreplaceable things like children’s photos, grandma’s wedding ring, maybe your will or any sort of medical history those kinds of things,” said Derek Wing. “Those are the kind of things that you want to bring with you to your new home. Everything else is negotiable.”

A lot of moving companies charge by weight. If some items are heavier than others, the more expensive it’s going to be in a move.

Here are some things PEMCO said are not worth packing: