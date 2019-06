Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- People got together to fight against sex trafficking in SeaTac Saturday.

People gathered for the ninth annual Genesis Project Freedom Walk and 5K. The walk was on Pacific Highway 99 which is an area where many women and young girls are sexually exploited.

The Genesis Project was created in 2009 to help those victims.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports that Washington state is listed in the top 20 states for human trafficking cases reported in 2018.