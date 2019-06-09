× Local outreach program helps homeless people with pets

SEATTLE — The Seattle Dogs Homeless Program is dedicated to helping pets in Seattle who are living on the streets with their owners.

Lora Troncoso created the program and she joined Q13 News This Morning to talk about the important work her organization does.

Troncoso was once homeless and had four dogs. She said finding an affordable place to live was overwhelming. Once she and her husband got back on their feet, they found a way to give back.

“We started actually just by riding the metro bus and handing out one bag of dog food at a time,” Troncoso said. “It just progressed from there.”

The program provides pet food and supplies, emergency vet care through Greenwood Animal Hospital and pet boarding for people who want to go to drug treatment, are in the hospital, or school and work.

Tronocso said they are always needing donations for the vet program and are trying to buy a truck for transport.

“If we don’t do what it is that we’re doing then animals suffer because of it,” Troncoso said. “We know that first hand and we just want to continue providing the need.”

The Seattle Dogs Homeless Program also takes in animals that are surrendered because of different circumstances including abuse, neglect and abandonment.