Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- King County deputies are searching for the person who killed a man in SeaTac Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a shooting near the Safeway on Military Road S and S 164th Street and found a wounded 36-year-old man.

#Update the victim has died at the scene. King County Major Crimes responding to investigate. Deputies searching for the suspect. https://t.co/zVcCuoUZfn — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 9, 2019

He died at the scene.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting, but they have not given any suspect information yet.