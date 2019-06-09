Crash involving Seattle ambulance leaves woman seriously injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- One woman is in serious condition at the hospital after an ambulance crashed with her car Saturday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Boren Avenue and James Street in Seattle.

Investigators say the ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital when it T-boned the car, pinning the car to the front of it.

When rescue crews arrived, the car's doors were jammed, making it difficult to get the woman out.

The way the vehicle was up against the front of the ambulance, we needed to used special tools to cut the roof off,” Lt. Sue Stang with the Seattle Fire Department explained.

Another ambulance was called in to take that other patient to the hospital.

No other serious injuries were reported.