5 reported dead after shootings on Yakama Reservation

Posted 11:33 AM, June 9, 2019, by

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Five people have died after shootings at several locations on the Yakama Reservation in central Washington.

KAPP-TV reports the shootings happened late Saturday around the community of White Swan.

Three bodies were found on Medicine Valley Road and another on Evans Road.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice tells the station the fifth victim died late Saturday at a hospital.

Two suspects are in custody.

No other information was being released and tribal authorities declined to comment.

The shootings were south of the city of Yakima, which is about two hours southeast of Seattle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.