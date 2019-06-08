× Meet Rylee! #WhyNotMePets

SNOHOMISH COUNTY — Rylee has come a long way from her time on a ranch in California.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Rylee get adopted.

She is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Labrador mix. Rylee is being fostered through Save-A-Mutt.

“She has actually learned how to climb stairs while she’s been in foster.” said Jennifer Ward with Save-A-Mutt in Snohomish County. “She was afraid of the staircase. She loves my cats, loves the chickens and loves to play with other dogs.”

Rylee was pregnant at the time she came from California. Her puppies have found homes and now it’s Rylee’s turn to find her forever family.

“Rylee’s perfect home would be with a male dog because she loves to play. “She would love an active home that can teach her how to go on walks in the park. She would probably need to go to a home that is dog savvy that knows what to expect with a rescue dog that sometimes is learning the ropes and learning how to be a dog in a house.”

A family with older kids would also be good for Rylee.

Her adoption fee is $250 plus a $100 training free which will be returned once training is completed.