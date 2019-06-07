Volunteers simulate how to communicate if a major earthquake strikes

SEATTLE -- If a major earthquake were to happen your power and your cellphone likely won't work for a while. That's why it's important to be prepared.

Community members and more than 100 emergency volunteers trained in off-grid communication. Setting up neighborhood hubs in parks, churches and even parking lots across Seattle.

The volunteers practiced sending emergency messages to each other using ham radios.

Later in June, the group plans on setting up a field day at South Seattle College where they will replicate an emergency communications center with solar power, tents and trailers to provide basic communication for 24 hours. Anyone can join and learn how to communicate off the grid.

