State parks, fishing free this weekend in Washington state

SEATTLE -- Saturday (June 8) is National Get Outdoors Day, and Washington is celebrating with free entry to all state parks and license-free fishing all weekend long.

This weekend is one of 12 days that state parks are free in Washington this year. The free days are only for day use. They don't apply to overnight camping.

Free fishing weekend in Washington is always the first weekend after the first Monday in June. Although no licenses are required on Free Fishing Weekend, it's still important to check the regulations for other rules such as size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures that will still be in effect.

The remaining free entry days for state parks in Washington are:

Aug. 25 — National Park Service 102nd Birthday

Sept. 28— National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 29— Autumn day

Click here and here for more information.