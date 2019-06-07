Seahawks help volunteers finish Mary’s Place playground in Burien

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- Seahawks players know a little something about the importance of play, and on Friday, they teamed up with Windermere Real Estate to finish a playground for homeless kids.

Pro Bowl punter Michael Dickson and former cornerback Marcus Trufant helped volunteers put the finishing touches on a new playground at a Mary's Place shelter in Burien.

It's part of Windermere's annual community service day. They shut down more than 300 real estate offices so workers could volunteer in the community.

The new playground will serve more than 200 families now without homes.

Windermere will be working to tackle homelessness during the Seahawks season. For every defensive tackle during home games, they'll donate $100 to Mary's Place.