Road rage incident leads to shooting in Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Wash. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Mill Creek that started as a road rage incident on Thursday night.

The shooting happened in a parking lot of a Safeway located at 16304 Bothell Everett Highway.

At about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a 24-year-old man called 911 to report that he shot a person who he said displayed a firearm during an altercation that started as a traffic incident, according to the Mill Creek Police Department.

The shooting victim is a 60-year-old man. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooter is an armed security guard for a private company and is not affiliated with Safeway. Police tell Q13 News his handgun was recovered at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives were on scene to investigate the shooting, including a search for any firearm the shooting victim may have had.