Police: 16-year-old caught driving 105 mph blames hot wings, need for bathroom

MANITOBA, Canada – A teen caught speeding in Canada reportedly told police he urgently needed to use a bathroom, WRGT reported.

The 16-year-old was reportedly driving his Camaro about 170 km/h — or 105 mph. That’s when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police clocked his speed and pulled him over.

Police said the teen told them he had too many hot wings and needed to use a bathroom right away.

WRGT reported the teen received a $966 fine for speeding and a $203 fine for driving without a supervising driver.