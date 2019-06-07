Help ID armed drug store robber who points gun at clerk, threatens to shoot her

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County detectives are hoping you can identify this ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who robbed a pharmacy – this time for cash – not drugs.

Watch the video below as he whips out a gun and points it at a teller at the Walgreens in Parkland last week — no care that there’s a customer standing right next to him, or the fear he’s creating for the clerk. He threatens to shoot her while waiting for her to open the till, then grabs some cash and bolts out the front door.

“Usually when suspects go in and do an armed robbery they present a gun and the money’s given and the suspect takes off, that’s kind of how it works, but in this particular case he got right in the person’s face, held the gun right to her face, terrified her, made some big threats, so this is somebody who’s acting desperate, on drugs, or could get out and go sideways and somebody could get hurt or killed, so we want to get him identified as soon as we possibly can,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives think he's in his late 20`s or early 30`s, 5’11, with a slender build.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous -- you never give your name -- and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.