Construction and events cause closures on I-5, SR 99 this weekend

SEATTLE -- From Seattle to Tacoma, construction and special events are will impact travel on local roads and freeways.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke explains what you need to know before heading out the door:

The SR 99 tunnel is closed through downtown Seattle from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. for maintenance. Both directions will be closed.

The Seattle Rock 'n' Roll Marathon takes place in Seattle starting early Sunday morning from Lake Union to Green Lake to Fremont to downtown Seattle. The Aurora Bridge (northbound SR 99), will be shut down from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The express lanes on I-5 will also be impacted Sunday morning.

This weekend in Tacoma, lanes of northbound I-5 will be narrowed and shifted to the left from East McKinley to Portland Ave.