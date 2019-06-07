× 15-year-old arrested for brutal rape, assault in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a brutal rape and assault that happened in late May.

Police say the teenager contacted the victim in Seattle, traveled with her to Renton on May 29, then led her to a wooded area near the downtown library, where additional video captured him alternately beating and raping the unconscious woman for an hour. Police also say he left her for dead.

Hours after the attack, two people were seen on surveillance video disposing of the victim’s phone at a nearby Fred Meyer. Police said the 15-year-old is one of the two people in the video, but not the one who was facing the camera.

Police cannot name the teen or release any additional information because he’s a juvenile.

The suspect was booked into the King County Youth Center for investigation of Rape 1st degree and Assault 1st degree. More charges are possible.