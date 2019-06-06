Tacoma waste facility undergoing construction later this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- For the thousands of people who use the Tacoma Recovery and Transfer Center this summer: get ready for some delays.

Shane Pettit, assistant division manager for Environmental Services for Tacoma, says construction is starting later this month to address storm water drainage and traffic safety.

He says summer is already busy, and recommends that people try to come during off hours during the week to avoid extra wait times.

Corey Mollnow, who regularly uses the facility, plans to do just that.

"Come during a week day or an early morning," he said.

He says it's a preferred change over the possibility of a longer waiting time. He currently spends about 15 minutes at the facility.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of June and go through September. The city says about 5,800 people use the waste facility weekly.